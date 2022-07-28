4-Year-Old Found Dead in Freezer Suffered Blunt Force Injuries, Coroner Says
HEARTBREAKING
The death of a 4-year-old boy found stuffed in a freezer in a Las Vegas home earlier this year has been deemed a homicide. The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that Mason Dominguez, whose body was found in February, suffered blunt force injuries. Police made the grisly discovery after Mason’s sister gave staffers at her school a note from her mother that said she was being held against her will and hadn’t seen Mason since December. Her boyfriend, Brandon Toseland, is now facing a slew of charges, including murder, child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm and kidnapping of a minor resulting in substantial bodily harm. His jury trial is set to begin in December. A lawyer for the mother said she was severely abused by Toseland, against whom she has filed a wrongful death suit. A GoFundMe set up in February paid tribute to the 4-year-old as a “sensitive soul who could do no wrong.” “This sweet child had a precious little voice, an upbeat attitude, and a laugh that would melt your heart,” it said.