Mass Exodus at New College After DeSantis’ Conservative Takeover
REVOLT
The New College in Florida is in complete chaos after Gov. Ron DeSantis staged a conservative takeover of the school earlier this year. Now, with the semester’s start just weeks away, students are being greeted with housing issues, canceled classes and missing professors. Since DeSantis appointed six new right-wing trustees to the school’s board in January, more than 40 faculty members have quit the small public college. Students are outraged as the dropped courses are setting them back in their majors. One parent said the school told their son to just “choose something else.” “These are young adults who are not looking to fill up a semester with high school electives. It’s not like, ‘Oh, chorus is closed, let me just go take that art class,’” Dani Delaney told Inside Higher Ed. Delaney’s son is transferring to Hampshire College in Massachusetts, which extended guaranteed admission to New College students after DeSantis’ takeover.