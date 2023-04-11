Mass Graves Containing Dead Wagner Fighters Exposed: BBC

CHEAT SHEET
Mass graves containing the bodies of about 1,000 recruits into the notorious Wagner Group of mercenaries have been found in Russia and Ukraine, the BBC reports. At least 995 fighters, who may have been killed fighting in Ukraine, have been discovered, with dozens of worried relatives saying they were not even informed their loved ones were no longer alive. The British outlet used public data to confirm that many of those found in the graves were convicts who still had time left to serve of their sentences. Wagner began recruiting inmates last year to fight in Ukraine, with reports suggesting that Russia’s Ministry of Defense started raiding prisons for recruits into the Kremlin’s official army in February.