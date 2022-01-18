Mass Murderer Anders Behring Breivik Gives Nazi Salute in Court
STILL CRAZY
Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik began his parole hearing Tuesday by giving a Nazi salute and holding up a sign warning of “genocide” against white people. The far-right extremist made the gesture just before trying to bill himself as a parliamentary candidate to the judge, Reuters reports. Breivik, who killed 77 people in a July 2011 rampage, including dozens of teenagers at an island retreat, is serving a 21-year sentence and lost a bid last year for early release. Under Norwegian law, he is entitled to a review of his release terms after having served 10 years of his sentence. The current parole hearing will take up to four days, with a decision expected next week. But prosecutors have already made clear they still view Breivik as a threat to society. “Our position is that it is necessary with (continued) confinement to protect society,” prosecutor Hulda Karlsdottir told Reuters ahead of the hearing.