Mass Shooting at Birthday Party in Kentucky: Cops

A Saturday morning shooting at a birthday party in Florence, Kentucky, left four people dead and three others wounded. Police heard shots being fired as they arrived at a home where the party was being held around 2:50 a.m. and found the seven shooting victims, said police chief Jeff Mallery during a news conference about the incident. A 20-year-old suspect fled the home, led police on a high-speed chase, and later died, succumbing to their injuries after their vehicle fell into a ditch. The suspect was identified by police as Chase Garvey. According to police, Garvey knew several people at the party but was not invited. “I know what’s going on throughout the nation, but this is the first time that we’ve had a mass shooting in Florence,” said Chief Mallery. “Yeah, it is very emotional. My emotions are for the victims, their families, the officers that responded, everybody that was touched by this situation.”