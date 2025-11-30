Mass Shooting at Children’s Birthday Party Leaves 4 Dead
Four people have died, and 10 others were injured in a mass shooting at a children’s birthday party in Stockton, California, on Saturday. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, calls were received about a shooting on the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue around 6:00 p.m. “This is a very active and ongoing investigation, and information remains limited‚” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement, adding that the incident may have been targeted. The Daily Beast has contacted the sheriff’s office for further comment. The mayor and vice mayor of Stockton have also commented on the shooting, and California Governor Gavin Newsom has reportedly been briefed and offered his support to the community. “Tonight our city is facing a heartbreaking and painful situation,” wrote Mayor Christina Fugazi, informing residents that she will provide updates as they become available and that those responsible “will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Vice Mayor of Stockton, Jason Lee, wrote that “a birthday party should never be a place where families fear for their lives.” Authorities and officials are urging anyone with information or footage related to the incident to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office immediately.