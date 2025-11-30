Mass Shooting at Children’s Birthday Party Leaves 4 Dead

Korean makeup follows a different approach compared to its Western counterpart, favoring soft, buildable color and a naturally radiant finish. Products are designed to create sheer washes of color that layer seamlessly, making them ideal for beginners. These curated picks from ELROEL are designed to give you that fresh, luminous K-beauty look. What’s even better? They’re on sale for Black Friday. You can save up to 35%, no codes needed.

Blanc Cover Cream Stick V White 35% off the original price Buy At ELROEL $ 25 Free Returns | Free Shipping

This innovative color-changing stick starts as a soft white balm and transforms into a silky cream that blends seamlessly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue. On one end of the stick is the balm foundation; the other is a soft brush—with 32,000 ultra-fine bristles—that gives you a smooth, airbrushed finish. Plus, it has hard-working ingredients like Niacinamide and Hydrolyzed Collagen to keep skin moisturized.

Pang Pang Sun Cushion 20% off the original price Buy At ELROEL $ 18 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Even in the winter, SPF is still important. The Pang Pang cushion makes applying and reapplying a breeze. It’s rated SPF50+ PA++++, which means this fast-absorbing formula provides the highest-level protection from UVA and UVB rays.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.