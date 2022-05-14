Gunman Shoots Up Buffalo Supermarket, Killing Several

Multiple people have been shot after a gunman opened fire inside the Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo on Saturday.

Buffalo Police Department tweeted that the suspect is now in custody but that “multiple people have been struck by gunfire.” A law enforcement source told The Daily Beast that the suspect is a 19-year-old man who is not cooperating with police.

That source said at least nine people had been shot, and there were multiple deaths.

“I heard at least 20-30 shots, if not more,” a witness told 7 News.

An employee told The Buffalo News he was in the cooler stocking milk when gunfire erupted.

“I just heard shots. Shots and shots and shots,” he said. “It sounded like things were falling over... I hid. I just hid. I wasn't going to leave that room.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had been notified of the crime.

“I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials,” she tweeted.

The shooting comes after at least 20 people were shot in two separate incidents in downtown Milwaukee following the Bucks’ loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. Mayor Cavalier Johnson was forced to impose a curfew in the city’s entertainment district for youth under 21 years old.

Last night, three people were shot near the arena where the Bucks were playing. Two hours later, another 17 people were shot in downtown Milwaukee. Ten people were taken into custody from the shooting downtown, and nine firearms were recovered, Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen said, according to CNN.

8 dead

all but one shot in the head

19 year old in custody