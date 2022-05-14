Gunman Shoots Up Buffalo Supermarket, Killing Eight

A rifle-toting gunman wearing body armor opened fire at the Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo on Saturday, killing several people before being taken into custody.

Two law enforcement sources told The Daily Beast that at least eight people were believed dead with others hurt—many with head wounds.

The suspect was described as a 19-year-old man who was not cooperating with police after he was arrested. Police were investigating whether the shooter live-streamed his attack and whether he has extremist ties.

Sources say he drove to the supermarket and there were more weapons in the vehicle.

On a Saturday afternoon, the supermarket was packed.

“It’s like a dream, but I know it’s not a dream,” Shonnell Harris, a manager at the supermarket, where his daughter also works, told The Buffalo News. “You see it on TV, I never thought I’d be one of them.”

Witnesses said they heard dozens of shots.

“I just heard shots. Shots and shots and shots,” one employee said. “It sounded like things were falling over... I hid. I just hid. I wasn't going to leave that room.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had been notified of the crime.

“I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials,” she tweeted.

The shooting comes after at least 20 people were shot in two separate incidents in downtown Milwaukee following the Bucks’ loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. Mayor Cavalier Johnson was forced to impose a curfew in the city’s entertainment district for youth under 21 years old.

Last night, three people were shot near the arena where the Bucks were playing. Two hours later, another 17 people were shot in downtown Milwaukee. Ten people were taken into custody from the shooting downtown, and nine firearms were recovered, Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen said, according to CNN.