Mass Shooting in Downtown Milwaukee After Bucks Playoff Game
NIGHT OF VIOLENCE
At least 20 people have been injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee following the Bucks’ loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals, authorities said. Three people were shot near the arena where the Bucks were playing. Two hours later, another 17 people were shot in downtown Milwaukee. Ten people were taken into custody from the shooting downtown, and nine firearms were recovered, Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen said, according to CNN. He said all victims ranged in age from 15 to 47 and that they are all expected to survive. In the first shooting, two men, aged 26 and 29, and a 16-year-old girl were wounded, according to Allen. “There was a 19-year-old male taken into custody in connection with this incident,” Allen said. “Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.” Police did not reveal a possible motive or name those involved.