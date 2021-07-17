Mass Shooting in Washington D.C. Kills 6-Year-Old Girl, Injures Five
‘TOO MUCH GUN VIOLENCE’
A 6-year-old girl was killed in a mass shooting in Southeast Washington, D.C. on Friday night. Police responded to the shooting off Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X Avenues Southeast around 11:10 p.m. after hearing gunfire in the area. Once there, a crowd of people rushed toward them. They found a 6-year-old girl shot at the scene, along with three men and two women. The girl was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead. The other five victims are expected to recover. A suspect has not been found, and police are investigating whether there were multiple gunmen. “There’s too much gun violence, still, perpetuated in this city and too many children are being harmed—innocent children—by gunfire,” Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict said.