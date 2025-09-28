Mass Shooting Suspect Once Escorted ‘American Idol’ Star to Award Show

The PGA of America has confirmed that Heather McMahan will not be returning to her role as master of ceremonies at the Ryder Cup. The actress and comedian was heard leading chants of “f–k you Rory” against professional golfer Rory McIlroy earlier this weekend. “Heather McMahan has extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup,” the group said in a statement. The chants are understood to have first started on Saturday morning. McIlroy told fans to “shut the f–k up” after being heckled while trying to tee up a shot. “I don’t mind them having a go at us,” the Northern Irish professional golfer told reporters later in the day. “Like, that’s to be expected. I mean, that’s what an away Ryder Cup is. Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that’s the tough thing.”
An American man held in Afghanistan since December 2024 is coming home, according to an announcement from U.S. State Department. Amir Amiry, 36, had been detained by the Taliban since December of 2024. He was photographed returning to the U.S. alongside counterterrorism director Sebastian Gorka, US hostage negotiator Adam Boehler, and a Qatari diplomat on Sunday. Negotiations for Amiry’s release lasted months. Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked Qatar in a statement, saying “We express our sincere gratitude to Qatar, whose strong partnership and tireless diplomatic efforts were vital to securing his release.” He also stated that the return of Americans wrongly detained abroad remains one of President Trump’s priorities. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also thanked Qatar for its role in negotiating Amiry’s release. Muttaqi said the Taliban “do not view foreign nationals from a political perspective,” and thus engaged in diplomatic relations to negotiate Amiry’s release. While it’s unclear what, if anything, the U.S. promised in exchange for Amiry’s release, the Taliban and U.S. have exchanged prisoners in the past.
The alleged gunman behind a deadly shooting at a North Carolina dockside restaurant over the weekend was once country singer Kellie Pickler’s date to the CMT Music Awards. Nigel Edge, who changed his name from Sean DeBevoise, could be seen alongside the American Idol star in his Marine uniform, according to a post on Pickler’s X account from June 6, 2012. “Me and my date (Sgt Sean DeBevoise) #CMTawards” Pickler captioned. According to a 2012 article from Taste of Country, DeBevoise was a Marine who was severely injured during his 2006 deployment to Iraq. “I am esctatic about being here at the CMT Music Awards with Kellie,” DeBevoise told the outlet. “She is the most sincere person I know. She is an angel.” The same night, Edge accused Pickler of attempting to kill him with a poisoned glass of Jim Beam, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Edge is accused of killing three people and injuring eight at the American Fish Company saloon in Southport Saturday night. He faces three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. according to Southport Police Chief Todd Coring. Authorities described the crime as a “targeted” shooting carried out by a “lone wolf” gunman despite unclear motives; investigation is ongoing.
The family who appeared on the TLC series Meet the Putmans was in a car crash Friday, leaving three members dead and five hospitalized. The family announced that grandparents Bill “Papa” Putman and Barb “Neenee” Putman, as well as their daughter-in-law Megan Putman, died from their injuries following the crash in Tuscola County. “I come to you with a heavy heart asking for your prayers,” the family announced in a statement. “Our family was in a tragic car accident and we lost Papa, Neenee, and Aunt Megan. They have gone home to be with the Lord.” Eight members of the family were in a Jeep when a semi-truck ran through a stop sign and collided with their vehicle near Cass City, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office. Megan Putnam’s husband Blake, and their three children, Lulu, Alena, and Noah and niece Gia were injured in the crash. “Of the 8 occupants in the Jeep, 3 were pronounced deceased on scene. All other occupants of the Jeep were transported to respective hospitals by helicopter and [ambulance], some in critical condition,” wrote authorities. Meet the Putmans aired on TLC in 2017 and centered around the multi-generational family living under one roof. The show ran for only one season, but the Putmans continued to document their lives on YouTube with their channel, “Growing Up Putman” in 2021.
Boxing legend Tyson Fury’s 16-year-old daughter, Venezuela Fury, got engaged at her sweet 16 birthday bash. Venezuela’s mom, Paris Fury, captured the moment teen boxer Noah Price, 16, popped the question. “Congratulations to @venezuelafuryofficial and @7noahprice on getting engaged,“ Paris wrote on Instagram. ”Both only young but when you know you know! Still in shock but very happy for you both. Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder xxx @tysonfury." The birthday girl also posted a close up of her ring on Instagram to share the happy news with her 200,000 followers. “We are gettin married🥰 so happy❤️," she captioned her post. Venezuela follows in her parent’s footsteps as a young fiancée. Paris, 35 and Tyson, 37 began dating shortly after Paris turned 16, getting hitched when Paris was 19. Fans have been both accepting and critical of the young proposal. “For everyone saying she’s too young - Paris got with Tyson at her 16th birthday & they’re still here happily married with a lovely little family 18yrs later ….dont be haters ✌🏽❤️," wrote one user under the engagement video. Another user commented, “What is happening right now? This girl is 16? And her parents are ‘so proud’?”
Pop star, actor, and entrepreneur Selena Gomez, 33, has tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco, 37. The pair were married on Saturday in an intimate ceremony at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California. Sharing images of the ceremony on Instagram, Gomez simply captioned the pics “🤍 9.27.25 🤍.” The star-studded affair was attended by high-profile friends and family, including Gomez’s longtime BFF Taylor Swift and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez wore a custom Ralph Lauren white gown with a floral halter neck while Blanco wore a Ralph Lauren suit. The pair began dating in 2023, nearly a decade after having first crossed paths when Blanco produced a number of tracks on Gomez’s 2015 album Revival. The pair have been public about their affection, with Blanco revealing in a joint interview earlier this year that he knew “this is my wife” from the moment he met her: “I was telling my mom, ‘This is the girl I’m going to marry.’” Gomez has been similarly openly besotted, telling Vanity Fair in 2024: “I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life.”
Former child beauty pageant contestant Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is recovering following a car accident. The 20-year-old nursing student was pulling out of her driveway in Denver, Colorado, on Friday when she was “T-boned” by an allegedly inattentive driver. Her mother, “Mama” June Stroud, shared the news in an Instagram post in which she said that Thompson was “banged up” in the incident. “Somebody actually wasn’t paying attention and T-boned her on her road,” Stroud said. “She is banged up a little bit, but other than that, she is OK,” Stroud added in the caption to her video. Thompson is currently living in Denver and attending Regis University, where she is studying neonatal care. Thompson rose to fame at the age of 6 when she captivated audiences during an appearance on the reality TV show Toddlers & Tiaras. Her precocious personality landed her a spinoff, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which ran for four seasons between 2012 and 2017. Stroud, who continues to appear alongside her daughter in her own reality show, Mama June: Family Crisis, noted that this was Thompson’s “first car wreck.”
Jenna Bush Hager has opened up about the cause of some of her most vicious spats with her father, President George W. Bush. “My dad would sit with me at that kitchen table and try to teach me math, and we’d get in big fights and I’d cry myself to sleep,” the 43-year-old former first daughter, now a TV host, told viewers of her NBC show Today With Jenna & Friends. “There was a period of time when I made bad grades,” she added. Co-host Sheinelle Jones said conflict with parents over academic performance was “relatable,” and something she assumes is likely all too easy to find at “kitchen tables all over this country at night.” Any familial hostilities presumably pre-date the senior Bush’s tenure in the Oval Office, given Jenna would have been 19 years old and an undergraduate at the University of Texas at Austin when the former Republican president first took the White House back in 2001.
A stampede at a rally Saturday for an Indian actor-turned-politician killed at least 36 people and injured 40 others in southern India, per the state’s health minister. Eight children were among those killed Health Minister Ma Subramanian, told The Associated Press. Tens of thousands attended the rally for Vijay in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The victims were deceased by the time they were transported to a hospital, the minister said. Vijay, who launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), last year, arrived hours late to a rally held outdoors in extremely hot temperatures, officials said. Subramanian has ordered an investigation into the tragedy. Vijay’s speech continued as at least 30 people fainted and were rushed to the hospital by ambulance, officials told the Press Trust of India. After a brief halt, he eventually ended it after discerning an issue in a section of the crowd, the news agency said. “My heart is shattered,” he posted on X. “I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “unfortunate incident” was “deeply saddening.”
Fuming golf superstar Rory McIlroy silenced some chatty Americans with a few fiery words at the 2025 Ryder Cup at the Bethpage Black golf course on Saturday. The Northern Irishman was preparing to hit the ball on the 16th fairway when several onlookers at the Long Island event started shouting nearby, prompting McIlroy to screech, “Guys, shut the f*** up!’”The reigning Masters champion went on to immediately land a shot that won him the match. It wasn’t the first time McIlroy was already fed up with the crowd at the tournament, reportedly giving the middle finger to fans on day one. “I don’t mind them having a go at us. Like that’s to be expected,” McIlroy said, according to Golfweek. He added, “Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that’s the tough thing.” So far, the tournament has been quite eventful. President Donald Trump attended the world-famous tournament on Friday with his granddaughter Kai.