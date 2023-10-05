CHEAT SHEET
Baby Dies After Pregnant Woman on Bus Hit With Stray Bullet: Report
A pregnant woman riding on a local bus was shot and injured when a gunman opened fire in Holyoke, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Shortly after she arrived at the hospital, doctors attempted to deliver the baby, who needed “life-saving medical services”—but it was too late, the Hampden District Attorney’s office said. The mother remains in critical condition; one of three victims who were injured in the shooting. It’s unclear if authorities included the unborn baby in their tally. Authorities said they have since identified and arrested all of the suspects involved in the shooting, though no further information was given.