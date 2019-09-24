CHEAT SHEET
DRASTIC MEASURES
Massachusetts Bans Sales of Vaping Products for 4 Months
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a four-month ban on the sale of any vaping products in the state on Tuesday, The Boston Globe reports. The temporary ban will reportedly apply to sales of tobacco and marijuana e-cigarettes, and will take effect immediately. The ban, which is believed to be the first state-wide one in the U.S., will last through Jan. 25, 2020. In announcing the move at a press conference, Baker said the rise in vaping-related illnesses constitute a public health emergency. “One of the experts said that, ‘We don’t have time to wait. People are getting sick and the time to act is now.’ I couldn’t agree more,” Baker said. “E-cigarette usage is exploding and it’s clear there’s a very real danger to the population. This temporary ban will allow state government and medical providers the time they need to understand the dangers and respond accordingly.”
State officials have reported 61 potential cases of vaping-related illness as of Monday, including teenagers. According to the CDC, there are over 500 possible vaping-related illness cases nationwide—including at least seven deaths in six states.