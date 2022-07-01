Mass. College Fires Employee After FBI Helps Probe Racist Graffiti Spree
HATE HAS NO HOME HERE
An employee at a college in Milton, Massachusetts, has been fired after school administrators concluded the person was behind a rash of racist and antisemitic graffiti across campus earlier this year. At the beginning of the spring semester, Curry College has said, the graffiti—including more than a dozen swastikas—was found in residence halls, bathrooms, laundry rooms, and athletic facilities. The defacement continued, and at least one message that specifically threatened the Black community on campus caused college officials to offer students the option to temporarily switch to remote learning. In an email sent to the school community on Wednesday, Curry College President Ken Quigley said a multi-agency effort, which included the FBI, the Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Milton Police Department, and the college’s public safety office, had identified a suspect in the spree. The former employee, who has not been identified, is not currently facing any criminal charges.