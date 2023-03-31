Brian Walshe Indicted for Killing His Wife at Their Massachusetts Home
‘ONLY A STEP’
Massachusetts man Brian Walshe was indicted on murder charges Thursday for the killing of his wife, Ana Walshe. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office confirmed in a statement that Brian, 48, had been indicted for first-degree murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body. Walshe allegedly murdered Ana, 39, on Jan. 1, and then used his son’s iPad to Google the questions “how long before a body starts to smell” and “how to stop a body from decomposing,” according to The Boston Globe. “This is only a step in a long process, during which Brian Walshe enjoys the Constitutional presumption of innocence and all of the protections afforded him under the Constitution,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrisey said in a statement. “We are thankful to the detectives who have put so many hours into assembling the evidence in this matter and the witnesses who have assisted us in coming to this step.”