Massachusetts Man Pleads Guilty to 2020 Arizona Election Bomb Threat
‘HOW TO KILL’
A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty on Friday to threatening to bomb an Arizona state election official. According to court documents, 38-year-old James Clark sent a message to the Election Division of the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, demanding that a targeted election official “resign by Tuesday February 16th by 9 am or the explosive device impacted in her personal space will be detonated.” After he sent the message, Clark then Googled the name of the official, along with the phrases “how to kill” and “address,” prosecutors said. He also allegedly researched the Boston Marathon bombing. Clark could face up to five years in prison for making a threatening interstate communication. The case against him is part of a wider effort from the Justice Department to crack down on threats made to election workers after the 2020 presidential election, when Donald Trump falsely declared victory against Joe Biden.