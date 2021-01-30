MA Man Tried to Take a Hit Out on His Wife but Hired an Undercover Agent: Feds

Read it at Justice.gov
A Massachusetts man allegedly hired a hitman to kill his wife who was in reality an undercover federal agent. Massimo Marenghi, 54, engaged the services of a person he thought was a contract killer to murder his wife on Jan. 20 after she took out a restraining order against him, according to an indictment released Friday evening. He gave the posing agent a $1,500 deposit on the “demolition job” and encouraged him to start as soon as possible on the “construction work,” the Justice Department said. Marenghi allegedly gave the man photographs of his wife, her house, and her job’s schedule. He is charged with one count of murder for hire.