Massachusetts Mom Drowns in Waterfall Trying to Save Her Son
TRAGIC
A Massachusetts mom tragically drowned on Tuesday while trying to save her 10-year-old son from the ripping currents of Franconia Falls in New Hampshire. Officials said Melissa Bagley jumped in after her son when he fell into the water and got trapped in the tide. But then the 44-year-old got stuck, too, prompting two of her other kids to jump in and try to help. They saved the 10-year-old, but then his 18-year-old brother couldn’t get out either. That’s when Melissa’s husband and the kids’ dad, local police lieutenant Sean Bagley, arrived at the chaotic scene. He was able to save his 18-year-old, but despite performing CPR on his wife, she died on the rocks. “While we appreciate all those who have reached out we ask that Lt Bagley and his family be given the time and space to mourn the death of Melissa,” Everett Police said in a statement on Facebook.