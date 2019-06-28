Read it at New York Daily News
A Massachusetts police officer who worked with a community outreach group providing assistance to homeless people has been accused of raping a homeless 16-year-old girl. Kevin Garneau, 49, a 19-year veteran with the Lowell Police Department, allegedly entered a tent where the girl was living in 2016 and told her there were warrants out for her arrest but that he would not arrest her “in exchange for her providing sexual services,” according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office. Garneau allegedly assaulted her several more times while on-duty as a police officer. The Lowell Police Department learned of the accusations in January 2019, and Garneau has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal charges.