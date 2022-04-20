Uber Driver Accused of Kidnapping Teenage Passenger
RIDE FROM HELL
An Uber driver in Massachusetts is facing kidnapping charges after a 19-year-old woman told police he refused to let her out and repeatedly told her that he loved her, WCVB reported. My Mhamedi-Alaoui, 46, was arrested and charged Tuesday in the alleged abduction. The unidentified victim said she asked Mhamedi-Alaoui to stop at a Starbucks in the Cape Cod town of Bourne, but claimed that he kept driving and headed over a bridge. The woman told cops “she was so scared that she debated using a pocket knife she had in her bag to protect herself,” according to a police report obtained by WCVB. She was able to jump out of the vehicle when it got stuck in traffic, and walked to a nearby state police barracks. Mhamedi-Alaoui was released on $500 bail and reportedly drove away from the courthouse in the same car he was driving during the incident.