Massachusetts Urologist Charged With Wife’s Murder: Cops

Read it at WCVB
A Massachusetts doctor has been charged with murdering his 45-year-old wife, who was found dead less than a mile away from their home after disappearing on Thursday, police said. Ingolf Tuerk, a 58-year-old urologist who specializes in robotic surgery, was arrested in Dover after the remains of his wife, Kathleen McLean, were found in the woods near their home, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. Tuerk is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Dedham District Court, prosecutors said.