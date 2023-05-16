Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins to Resign Amid Ethics Probe
‘A DISTRACTION’
Rachael Rollins, the first Black woman to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, has resigned following an ethics investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. The DOJ’s watchdog has not released its report but an attorney for Rollins told The Associated Press that she will submit a letter of resignation to President Joe Biden by the end of the week. “She is optimistic that the important work she started will continue but understands that her presence has become a distraction,” the statement said. “The work of the office and the Department of Justice is far too important to be overshadowed by anything else.” The inspector general’s probe was sparked after Rollins appeared at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in July 2022 but was later widened to examine her travel and use of a personal cell phone for official business. The Boston Herald photographed Rollins at the DNC fundraiser, hosted by first lady Jill Biden, resulting in the U.S. Office of Special Counsel launching a parallel probe into whether she violated the Hatch Act, which restricts political activity by federal government employees. She also allegedly had to repay Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists after she traveled to California on their dime to speak on a panel.