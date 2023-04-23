‘Terrified’ Massachusetts Mom Trapped in Sudan With Baby Amid Conflict
SHELTER-IN-PLACE
An American schoolteacher and her 18-month-old child were forced into hiding as heavy fighting broke out in Sudan earlier this month, reports said. According to their family, Trillian Clifford of Ashland, Massachusetts—a teacher at the Khartoum International American School—and her daughter Alma have been trapped in their apartment in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum for more than a week. “She says it’s the most terrifying and the most boring experience of her life because she’s terrified out of her mind and has nothing she can do about it,” Rebecca Winter, Trillian’s sister-in-law, told The Independent. “She’s just stuck sitting there.” U.S. forces have evacuated American embassy personnel, but as of Sunday night, there is no plan from the White House to evacuate other Americans trapped in the country. Violence broke out on April 15 as two rival military factions vie for control of the nation.