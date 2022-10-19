Massachusetts Woman Unleashes Swarm of Bees on Cops Who Came to Evict Her
BIZZZZZARE
A Massachusetts woman allegedly protested her eviction by releasing swarms of bees onto police, and she’s now facing criminal charges. The woman, 55-year-old Rorie Susan Woods, allegedly pulled up to her home on Oct. 12 in an SUV with huge crates of manufactured bee hives. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, whose officers were there to evict Woods, said she ripped lids off the crates and made the bees very aggressive. She put on a professional beekeeper’s outfit to carry “a tower of bees” to the home’s front door. The bees stung several cops “and other innocent bystanders,” the sheriff’s office said. Woods faces four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and a charge of disorderly conduct. “I’m just thankful no one died because bee allergies are serious,” Robert Hoffman, chief deputy of the department’s Civil Process Office, said.