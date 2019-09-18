CHEAT SHEET
Massage Therapist Who Accused Kevin Spacey of Sexual Assault Has Died
Court documents show that the massage therapist who sued Kevin Spacey, claiming that the actor sexually assaulted him in 2018, has died. Spacey’s lawyers filed a “notice of statement noting plaintiff’s death” in the federal case on Tuesday, saying they had been informed on Sept. 11 that the masseur had “recently passed,” but that they had no additional details, according to reporting by Page Six.
The massage therapist, who filed as John Doe, alleged that Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances during a home session in Malibu. Spacey, who has been accused by more than a dozen men of sexual assault, was accused of guiding the therapist’s hands towards his genitals and blocking the door with his naked body when the masseur tried to leave. It is possible that the lawsuit could be continued by the therapist’s estate.