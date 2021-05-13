Massage Therapist’s License Revoked After Alleged Sex Scheme Targeting With Ohio State Football Team

Read it at Fox 8
A massage therapist has had her license revoked after she had allegedly “engaged in inappropriate and exploitative behavior targeting members of the Ohio State football team,” a press release from the university says. According to Fox 8, the woman has been accused of offering free massages to players on the football team at off-campus housing or hotels, and then using the massages to segue into sexual acts. She allegedly demanded payment after these interactions. Investigators say the woman did this from 2018-2021. Police interviewed more than a hundred current and former football players, and twenty of them said they had received massages. Of the twenty, five had engaged in consensual sex with the woman, according to the network. The woman has been banned from all Ohio State University campuses, according to the school.