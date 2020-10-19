CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Massive 2,000-Year-Old Cat Drawing Discovered on Desert Hillside in Peru
NAZCA LINES
Read it at THE NEW YORK T
Archeologists have discovered a massive drawing of a cat etched into a hillside in Nazca, Peru, that dates back at least 2,000 years, The New York Times reports. The figure has pointy ears, a long tail, and appears to be lounging. The drawing, known as a geoglyph, is one of many carvings of animals and plants found near Nazca, an established UNESCO heritage site. However, the cat is thought to be the oldest of Nazca’s geoglyphs, which include a spider, monkey, and orca. Researchers believe the geoglyphs, which were made by scraping off darker earth to reveal light sand underneath, once served as travel markers.