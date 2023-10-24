CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Massive Attack Guitarist Angelo Bruschini Dies After Lung Cancer Diagnosis
R.I.P.
Read it at BBC
Massive Attack guitarist Angelo Bruschini has died, the band confirmed in a statement Tuesday. “A singularly brilliant & eccentric talent,” a post on Massive Attack’s X account read. “Impossible to quantify your contribution to the Massive Attack canon. How lucky we were to share such a life together.” On Facebook, Brushini’s wife said he died on Monday at around 12.15 a.m. “from a rare and aggressive cancer.” In a post of his own in July, the British musician said he’d twice been wished “Good luck” by specialists “at the hospital over lung cancer.” He went on to add: “Had a great life, seen the world many many times, met lots of wonderful people, but the door is closing, think I will write a book.”