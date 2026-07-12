Massive Bison Viciously Attacks Yellowstone Tourist

A rampaging bison tossed a tourist more than eight feet into the air after chasing him around a copse of trees in Yellowstone National Park. The shocking attack was caught on camera by a photographer who was trying to get some footage of the bison after it stormed into the campground where he was staying. The video shows the huge beast taking a dust bath, and then eyeing the man and his grandson. The bison stood up, and at first appeared to take interest in a truck that was driving past before moving towards the man. The older man evaded the bison for a few moments but the animal fixed on him and then charged, launching him high into the air. “I had to get the bison’s attention,” said the photographer who took the video, Mike MacLeod. “I was really afraid he was going to gore the guy on the ground, so I stopped videotaping and ran at the bison, yelled loud, and was trying to be as big and intimidating as possible.” The man was seriously injured in the attack, Cowboy State Daily reported. This is the second bison attack in Yellowstone this year. Authorities say the man was at a safe distance from the bison, and it wasn’t his fault.