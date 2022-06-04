North Carolina Traveler Busted With 23 Pounds of Cocaine in Motorized Wheelchair
SITTING ON A FORTUNE
Scratch cotton padding! A traveler bustling through Charlotte, North Carolina has introduced a unique way to fill out the cushion of a wheelchair: heaps of cocaine. Hidden cargo was found in a motorized wheelchair in the Charlotte Douglas International Airport this past Tuesday on a person coming in from the Dominican Republic. According to a news release from US Customs and Border Protection, a 22-year-old man was encountered by security as he concealed packages of a “white powdery substance” in the wheelchair’s seat. “This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at CLT,” said CBP Area Port Director Charlotte Barry Chastain in a statement. “Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics reaching our communities.” A total of 23 pounds of cocaine was discovered, with an estimated street value of $378,000. The suspect is under arrest, with the world’s wildest wheelchair cushion turned over to Homeland Security—though, somehow, he still made it through security at the Dominican Republic’s border.