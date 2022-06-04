CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    North Carolina Traveler Busted With 23 Pounds of Cocaine in Motorized Wheelchair

    SITTING ON A FORTUNE

    Fletcher Peters

    Entertainment Reporter

    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    Scratch cotton padding! A traveler bustling through Charlotte, North Carolina has introduced a unique way to fill out the cushion of a wheelchair: heaps of cocaine. Hidden cargo was found in a motorized wheelchair in the Charlotte Douglas International Airport this past Tuesday on a person coming in from the Dominican Republic. According to a news release from US Customs and Border Protection, a 22-year-old man was encountered by security as he concealed packages of a “white powdery substance” in the wheelchair’s seat. “This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at CLT,” said CBP Area Port Director Charlotte Barry Chastain in a statement. “Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics reaching our communities.” A total of 23 pounds of cocaine was discovered, with an estimated street value of $378,000. The suspect is under arrest, with the world’s wildest wheelchair cushion turned over to Homeland Security—though, somehow, he still made it through security at the Dominican Republic’s border.

    Read it at CNN