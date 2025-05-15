Massive Cost of Trump’s Birthday Military Parade Revealed
President Donald Trump is planning to celebrate his 79th birthday and the Army’s 250th anniversary in one yuge celebration—all on the dime of U.S. tax payers, Reuters reported Wednesday. The birthday celebration could cost as much as $25 million to $45 million in tax payer dollars, depending on if there is a parade, and could include as many as 25 tanks thundering through Washington, D.C., 6,500 troops, and around 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft moving to Washington, according to officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity. Those costs reportedly don’t include post-celebration costs that the Beltway would have to bear, including trash pickup and road repairs from the weight of the tanks. Some critics have rebuked the parade as wasteful given the mission of Trump and Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency. Yet the U.S. Army, helmed by Trump ally Pete Hegseth, is already planning to move troops and battle equipment to Washington for the anniversary celebration on June 14. Plans for a parade were added due to the date coinciding with Trump’s birthday.