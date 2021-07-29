Massive Earthquake Shakes Alaska, Spawns Tsunami Fears from Hawaii to New Zealand

Read it at USGS
A series of sizeable earthquakes shook the U.S. state of Alaska late Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The largest was reported to be 8.2 magnitude, and several aftershocks ranging from 5.6 mag to 6.2 were confirmed by the USGS. The U.S. tsunami alert system sent notifications to residents along the southern coast of Alaska. Authorities as far away as Hawaii and New Zealand also said they were watching for potential tsunami waves.
This story is developing.