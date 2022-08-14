Ferocious Fire at Church in Cairo Kills 41, Injures 14
TRAGEDY
A fire tore through a Coptic Orthodox church in Cairo on Sunday during a morning service, killing at least 41 people and injuring 14 more. The fire was likely caused by an electrical short-circuit, authorities said, though an official cause has not been determined. A witness described the blaze as ferocious, with people jumping from upper levels to escape the black smoke as children were scattered throughout the church. “There are children we didn’t know how to get to them,” Abu Bishoy told the Associated Press. “And we don’t know whose son this is, or whose daughter that is. Is this possible?” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi spoke to Coptic Pope Tawadros II to express his condolences, while the country’s health minister blamed the smoke and stampede for the deaths. The fire is one of the worst in Egypt’s modern history, coming a year-and-a-half after a garment factory fire killed 20 people.