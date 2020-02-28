CHEAT SHEET
Massive Fire Erupts Near Gare de Lyon Train Station in Paris
French police evacuated Paris’ Gare de Lyon train station on Friday after a huge blaze broke out. According to AFP, the fire occurred on the sidelines of a demonstration against Fally Ipupa, a singer from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Videos of the event showed thick black smoke and a massive fire at the station as people walked past. “The police are intervening to stop the demonstration,” authorities said. Local police also tweeted Friday that cars in the area were set on fire near a concert at the AccorHotels Arena. Authorities have arrested 23 people and given out 54 tickets to people who participated in the event. Gare de Lyon is a major Parisian station for trains heading south out of the city.