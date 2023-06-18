CHEAT SHEET
Massive Heat Wave in India Kills Nearly 100
Nearly 100 people have died throughout India over the last week as an ongoing, intense heat wave has taken hold over the country, with hundreds more admitted to hospitals. The state of Uttar Pradesh saw 54 deaths, mostly among those over the age of 60 and with preexisting health conditions, in its Ballia district, while the state of Bihar saw 42 deaths. The deaths have prompted hospitals to cancel leave applications to staff their emergency wards, and officials to urge older residents to stay indoors until the conditions pass, according to the Associated Press. The India Meteorological Department said the fiery temperatures would last until Monday in some parts of Uttar Pradesh.