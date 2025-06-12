Massive Internet Outage Cripples Dozens of Websites

An apparent internet service outage has disrupted operations on countless major websites including Google, Spotify, and Amazon Web Services.

Around midday Thursday, outage monitoring service DownDetector.com reported widespread service disruptions across commonly used platforms like SnapChat and YouTube, with many social media users reporting difficulty accessing several sites.

Several major web services suffered outages Thursday. Screenshot/DownDetector

Some notable web services experiencing disruptions include: Spotify, Discord, Google and related services like Google Maps, Amazon Web Services, Cloudflare, SnapChat, YouTube, OpenAI, CharacterAI, FuboTV, Etsy, Vimeo, UPS, Shopify, Microsoft Azure, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Google Gemini, DoorDash, Calendly, Paramount+, IKEA, Twitch andMicrosoft 365. ADVERTISEMENT

A full list of shuttered services can be found on DownDetector.com.

Cloudflare, an IT service management company that provides hosting services, initially announced on its website Thursday afternoon that a “number of services” were suffering “intermittent failures.”

half internet down



what should we do now, chat? pic.twitter.com/QxqcGhUC6d — Marvin (@marvr_) June 12, 2025

It subsequently updated that some services were starting to “recover,” noting that they “expect to see intermittent errors across the impacted services as systems handle retried and caches are filled.”

Google Cloud, which offers cloud computing services for hundreds of products, also provided a status update on its website at around 3:40 p.m. EDT Thursday noting that engineers had “identified the root cause” of the issue and “applied appropriate mitigations.”

“We are aware that customers are still experiencing varying degrees of impact on individual google cloud products,” the update continued. “All the respective engineering teams are actively engaged and working on service recovery. We do not have an ETA for full service recovery.”

Users on social media have been reacting to the outage in real time, with one user on X writing: “Is this the end of the internet? How is everything down?”