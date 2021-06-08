Massive Outage Takes New York Times, CNN, Reddit, and Many Other Major Sites Offline
MAJOR BLACKOUT
A massive chunk of the internet dropped offline Tuesday morning. Outages were reported on the sites of many of the world’s biggest publishers, including The New York Times, CNN, The Guardian, the Financial Times, and parts of the BBC. Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, some parts of Amazon, and the British government’s main website were also returning error messages. TechCrunch reported that an outage on Fastly—a widely used CDN provider—appeared to be the cause of the major global blackout, and Fastly wrote on its site that it’s investigating an unspecified problem that is creating “potential impact to performance” for its big-name clients. The Guardian wrote in a tweet that its site is “currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible.”