Massive Tree Falls During Second Round of The Masters

A massive 100-foot-tall pine tree came crashing down during the second round of The Masters' PGA golf tournament on Friday, leaving fans scrambling to dodge it. The Daily Mail reported that Master’s attendee Deshey Thomas—traveling from North Carolina—said, “Pinecones were hitting us in the back, we turned around and looked up and heard a huge cracking noise, and the tree basically crushed ten chairs that were sitting there.” Following the incident, a golf course spokesman said there were no injuries from the tree falling, but play for the day was cut short.