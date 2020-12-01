Massive Prisoner Unemployment Fraud Cost California $400 Million: Officials

CHEAT SHEET
The state of California paid out $400 million on 21,000 unemployment benefit claims fraudulently made in the name of prison inmates, California state investigators said Monday. The amount is nearly three times the initially reported number of $140 million that officials announced last week. Among the inmates who had an unemployment claim filed on their behalf was Scott Peterson, convicted of the 2002 murder of his wife and unborn son. An additional $80 million in claims were blocked by the state, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Authorities have not made any arrests in the case, but do not suspect inside involvement, according to the Union-Tribune.