Massive Python Slithers Out of Texas Woman’s Toilet
An Andrews, Texas woman was horrified to discover a waking nightmare when she walked into her bathroom in the middle of the night Sunday. Patty Tidwell found a python slithering out of her toilet and into her sink during a late-night trip to the restroom. “It freaked me out, never expected that,” she told KWES. She called animal control, which arrived within minutes and used her hair straightener to remove the serpent. Authorities believe the python, which made its way through a sewer pipe into Tidwell’s toilet, was likely a pet due to its large size. Tidwell told the station she planned to stack bricks and other heavy things on top of her toilet to block out another beast.