‘Massive’ Russian Missile Strike Kills Six in Zelensky’s Hometown
DREADFUL
A “massive” missile strike on an apartment building in the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left at least six people dead early Tuesday, officials said. The disaster in the central city of Kryvyi Rih also left at least 25 others wounded and more are feared to be trapped under the rubble of the five-story building. Olha Chernousova, who lives in the building, says she was thrown out of her bed by an explosion and was unable to escape her apartment by its front door due to heat and smoke. “What could I do? I was sat on the balcony, terrified I would lose consciousness,” she told Reuters. “Nobody came for a long time... I thought I would have to jump into a tree.” “Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram in response to the strike. Regional governor Serhiy Lysak earlier called the events a “tragic night.”