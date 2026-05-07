Massive Search Effort to Find Missing U.S. Soldiers Revealed

Mother’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re still searching for the right gift, iHerb makes it easy and affordable with these exclusive beauty and wellness kits. They are 50% off right now and filled with products she’ll actually want to use.

Cover all of mom’s face mask bases with this 11-piece Korean mask pack. K-beauty is built around attaining that glass skin look—a complexion that looks deeply hydrated, smooth, and luminous. This curated set includes masks that target common annoyances like dark spots, dryness, and blemishes, so mom has the right mask for whatever she needs.

Daily Glow Beauty Mask Pack Kit 50% off Buy At iHerb $ 19

Give mom the gift of overall wellness with this 10-piece kit of trendy must-haves. This kit includes Biotin supplements for nail and hair health, a collagen neckline treatment that targets wrinkles, an exfoliating scrub that leaves skin feeling soft and moisturized, and a lot more.

Women's Wellness Bag, 10 Piece Kit 50% off Buy At iHerb $ 36 Free Shipping

Every day for 12 days, mom can unwrap a little self-care gift, like a hydrating coconut body oil, an eye serum that targets five signs of aging, and a vitamin C-infused night cream that brightens and revitalizes dull skin.

iHerb® 12 Days Of Favorites 50% off Buy At iHerb $ 36 Free Shipping

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