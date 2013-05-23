Massive Underwater Structure

CHEAT SHEET
The biblical Sea of Galilee in Israel houses a massive, 1,000-year old submerged structure that could be an archeologist's dream come true—if anyone could just figure out what it is. A new movement has begun to raise money for researchers studying the thousand-ton structure, which was first located by a sonar scan in 2003. An archeologist from the University of Haifa who is a part of the team calls the edifice "enigmatic." The group studying the structure hopes they can raise enough to study it underwater—the only place they believe they will find answers. “We don’t know where it’s from…we only know it is there, it is huge and it is unusual," the archeologist said.