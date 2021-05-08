Massive U.S. Pipeline Operator Shut Down by Cyberattack
OIL VEY
A major pipeline operator, which funnels jet fuel and gas from the Gulf Coast up to New York, closed down some 5,500 miles of pipeline after a cyberattack compromised their security system. The security breach appeared to be an effort from hackers to disrupt fossil fuel transit and infrastructure, according to The New York Times. Colonial Pipeline announced the closures late Friday night, noting in a statement that the impacted channels accounts for some 45 percent of gas supplies on the East Coast. The closures will not likely lead to any issues with fuel supply, as the majority of their shipments go into storage tanks, which are well-stocked due to a pandemic-related decline in energy use. The operator contacted law enforcement about an investigation.