Master & Dynamic Makes Great Headphones for Working From Home. And They’re on Sale Now
Working from home has been, well, different. And while there are plenty of things that have helped me enjoy a more comfortable home office, there is one thing I could not live without. Although I don’t have children, I do have a girlfriend who has to be on the phone a lot for her job. Thankfully, I have a pair of Master & Dynamic Headphones, so we can coexist in peace.
Master & Dynamic is actually having a WFH sale right now. If you enter the promo code WFH50 at checkout, you can pick up a pair of MW07 True Wireless Earphones, MW60 Wireless Headphones, MW50 Wireless Headphones, MW40 Wired Headphones,, and Headphone Stands, all for 50% off.
I recently had the privilege of testing out these headphones, and while they are not noise cancelling, just noise isolating, they are all you really need. They are extremely comfortable, so you can wear them all day, and they drown out just enough noise so you won’t be distracted, but you won’t miss anything important, either.
The sale is live now, and runs through Sunday. Pick up a pair of headphones from Master & Dynamic, and watch your productivity soar.
