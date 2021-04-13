One of Our Favorite Pairs of Headphones Is 25% Off
LISTEN UP
A good pair of headphones is a must no matter what, but especially while working from home. If you haven’t gotten or upgraded your headphones this past year, I have one question for you—how? Now may be the time though, one of our favorite pairs of headphones is 25% off.
MH40 Wireless Headphones
Down From $249
Master & Dynamic makes some of the most beautiful and best sounding audio products out there, and the MH40 are my personal favorites. They don’t have noise cancelling capabilities, but honestly, I’m fine with that, especially when the audio quality is this good. They have 40mm drivers to give anything you’re listening to a rich, warm aura, are made with leather and aluminum, and have great microphones perfect for taking Zoom calls.
