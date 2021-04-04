Finally, a Pair of Earbuds That Look Great and Sound Better

I’m typically a big proponent of over-ear headphones. Not only do they sound better, but I think they are more comfortable, too. While I actually prefer earbuds for two occasions: the warmer months and exercise, I recently had the chance to try out a new set of earbuds from one of my favorite headphone manufacturers, Master & Dynamic. I now can say with certainty that these are the ones I’ll be wearing for the foreseeable future.

You can tell the MW08 wireless earbuds are high quality from the moment you take them out of the box. The buds come in a stainless steel carrying case that shows you right up front how much charge it has left, which is a great touch. And then you have the earbuds themselves. They look like little “D’s,” and each is made out of ceramic—it kind of looks like a high-end watch. The buds fit well in my ear, and come with five different sizes so you can adjust them to get the perfect fit. But on to the sound—it’s great. In fact, I was surprised that such high quality was coming out of speakers this small. I can hear all the bass and mid levels on my music, and with the charging case, they boast a 42-hour run time. My favorite part though has to be using them to take calls. Unlike other earbuds and headphones, I can hear people on my end crystal clear, and I haven’t had any issues using the microphone on them either. The ergonomic shape of the earbuds means I can actually wear them all day, from work, to during my post-work workout. And they have active noise cancellation technology so you can really focus in, as well as ambient listening modes so you can be aware of your surroundings.

And just like Master & Dynamic’s other headphones, they are beautifully designed. If you’re going to invest in a set of earbuds or headphones, sound quality is important, but so is design. Master & Dynamic covers both bases extremely well, and have done it with the MW08’s as well.

