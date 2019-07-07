This Is One of the Best Sounding Pair of Over-Ear Headphones I’ve Ever Listened To

Whether in the office, at home, or while traveling, a solid pair of active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones can make a huge difference. From minimizing the distractions of your surroundings to giving you music or spoken word that sounds exceptional, this is an investment you should defnitely consider for all your personal sound needs in the years ahead. The new and refined MW65 ANC Wireless Headphones from Master & Dynamic take high-end sound and marry it to high-end style in a package that’s your next best sound upgrade.

I’ve been using the new MW65s for about a month now and it’s hard to compare them to anything else I listen to. The best wireless headphones and truly wireless headphones — while fulfilling different ends — don’t come close to the sound quality on the MW65s. And the ANC lets me focus entirely on my work, shutting out the world around me. These are Master & Dynamic’s lightest over-ear headphones to-date and boast 40mm Beryllium drivers for massively detailed and high-quality sound. The battery will let these headphone last for up to 24 hours and a USB-C charger gives 12 hours of use out of just 15 minutes of charging. And for when you’re on a flight or don’t want to drain them using Bluetooth, you get a 3.5mm audio cable to use them traditionally — or to use on a plane when Bluetooth isn’t an option for in-flight entertainment. Finally, this is a great looking set of headphones from a brand known for caring as much for style as it does for the tech and sweat it puts into high-end sounds. At just a few short months on sale on Amazon, the MW65s have earned a 4.8-star average rating (they’re also available at Master & Dynamic). When it comes to over-ear headphones, this is an investment worth making and one that you’ll actually enjoy using over and over in the years to come, at least. You can get the MW65 on Amazon in Silver Metal or Gunmetal or grab the newly launched and gorgeous Cool Metal directly from the brand. | Get it on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.