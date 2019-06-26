I Will Never Leave Home Without the LectroFan Micro Wireless Sleep Sound Machine

I grew up in the suburbs, so I’m used to sleeping with nothing but almost complete silence. But I’m also a relatively heavy sleeper so much so that I once slept through an earthquake in San Francisco. What I’m trying to say is that normally, I don’t need a white noise machine. But my boyfriend does. Normally, he uses one on his phone that is the most obnoxious SHHHHHHH sound that, while helping ease him to sleep, makes my teeth grate until I fall asleep with a clenched jaw.

Finally, though, we found a compromise for travel. The LectroFan Micro Wireless Sleep Sound Machine is the tiniest white noise machine I’ve seen and it’s been the only one I’ve been around that didn’t make me want to throw it out the window. It has 10 different sounds, with five fan sounds, four white noise options, and even an ocean sound. It has a futuristic swivel design that lets you project the sound exactly where you want it (and it also looks pretty cool). Plus, it doubles as a mini Bluetooth speaker. It has a built-in, rechargeable battery that’ll last you up to 16 hours. It’s now officially on our must-pack list for every vacation we go on. | Shop on Amazon >

