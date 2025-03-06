Master of Jazz Fusion Roy Ayers Dies at 84

Canadian provinces are removing American liquor from their shelves. In response to 25 percent tariffs on Canadian goods imposed by President Donald Trump, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew posted a video mocking the president while signing an order to remove U.S. alcohol from government-run stores. “This order, it’s a wonderful order, it’s a beautiful order,” he said, in a staged scene reminiscent of Trump’s signing of executive orders in the White House. “Haha trolling trump? If so, love it. You’re just missing his signature sharpie lolz,” one Instagram user commented. Canada has also retaliated with 25 percent tariffs on U.S. goods. Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman CEO Lawson Whiting said pulling alcohol from shelves is “worse than a tariff,” speaking on a post-earnings call on Wednesday, adding, “that’s a very disproportionate response to a 25 percent tariff.” The U.S. exports more than $763 million worth of spirits, wine, and beer to Canada, and the U.S. imports a similar amount from Canada.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT